Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments

    After taking their ace to the woodshed last night, will Boston hand San Francisco another loss in Wednesday’s Giants vs. Red Sox matchup? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 San Francisco Giants (+102) at 928 Boston Red Sox (-120); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Giants vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Taking Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Webb allowed four runs on nine hits in loss

    Logan Webb allowed four runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Webb allowed just two extra-base hits, but the Red Sox tagged him early and often on Tuesday as Webb allowed an average exit velocity on balls in play of 99.5 mph. However, it just seems like a bad outing. He struggled to find the command of his changeup, which led to just a 13 percent whiff rate and the Red Sox hitters were able to tee off when he did land his pitches in the strike zone. We wouldn’t read too much into it and would still start Webb even in a tough matchup against the Phillies this weekend.

    Abreu collects three hits, including a triple

    Wilyer Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and an RBI in a win over the Giants on Tuesday. Abreu had the hardest hit ball of the day with a 114.4 mph triple in the fourth inning and then also added a 95.8 mph double in the third inning. The 24-year-old is now slashing .316/.391/.526 with 12 RBI and has been one of the better hitters in fantasy baseball since becoming an everyday player in Boston. While he will likely cool down at some point, his minor league track record points to a power/speed profile that should be useful in all fantasy leagues.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games against San Francisco

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 14 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games played in May

    Giants vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Boston. The Giants are just 11-37 in their last 48 road games, are 2-7 in their last nine games when playing Boston on the road and are 1-4 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall and are 6-1 in their last seven interleague games.

    Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -120

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com