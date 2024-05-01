Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After taking their ace to the woodshed last night, will Boston hand San Francisco another loss in Wednesday’s Giants vs. Red Sox matchup? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 San Francisco Giants (+102) at 928 Boston Red Sox (-120); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Giants vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Taking Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Webb allowed four runs on nine hits in loss

Logan Webb allowed four runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Webb allowed just two extra-base hits, but the Red Sox tagged him early and often on Tuesday as Webb allowed an average exit velocity on balls in play of 99.5 mph. However, it just seems like a bad outing. He struggled to find the command of his changeup, which led to just a 13 percent whiff rate and the Red Sox hitters were able to tee off when he did land his pitches in the strike zone. We wouldn’t read too much into it and would still start Webb even in a tough matchup against the Phillies this weekend.

Abreu collects three hits, including a triple

Wilyer Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and an RBI in a win over the Giants on Tuesday. Abreu had the hardest hit ball of the day with a 114.4 mph triple in the fourth inning and then also added a 95.8 mph double in the third inning. The 24-year-old is now slashing .316/.391/.526 with 12 RBI and has been one of the better hitters in fantasy baseball since becoming an everyday player in Boston. While he will likely cool down at some point, his minor league track record points to a power/speed profile that should be useful in all fantasy leagues.

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games against San Francisco

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 14 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games played in May

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Giants are just 11-37 in their last 48 road games, are 2-7 in their last nine games when playing Boston on the road and are 1-4 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall and are 6-1 in their last seven interleague games.

Giants vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -120