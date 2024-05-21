Giants vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Logan Webb set to oppose Martin Perez in Tuesday night’s Giants vs. Pirates matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET, what’s the smart play tonight from PNC Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 San Francisco Giants (-136) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (+116); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Giants vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Siding with San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos hits solo home run in win vs. Rockies

Heliot Ramos went 1-for-4 with a home run in a win over the Rockies on Sunday. The blast was a 409-foot shot that came off the bat at 102.5 mph. It was his first of the season. While teammate Luis Matos has been getting all the attention for his blistering start following his promotion from Triple-A, Ramos is looking good with a .293/.341/.439 triple slash. In fact, Ramos was outplaying Matos in Triple-A as well, with a .296/.388/.565 slash line, eight homers, 21 RBI, and a pair of stolen bases in his first 30 games. While many people will put big bids on Matos this weekend, a small bid on Ramos could go just as far.

Gonzales collects two hits

Nick Gonzales went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs on Sunday afternoon, propelling the Pirates to a 3-2 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Gonzales smacked a go-ahead two-run single off of Hayden Wesneski in the fifth inning, giving the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish. With his two-hit attack, the 24-year-old infielder is now slashing .265/.278/.471 with a pair of homers, eight RBI and one stolen base through his first 37 plate appearances with the Pirates this season.

Giants vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against San Francisco

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Giants vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 6-2 in their last eight games overall, are 12-4 in their last 16 games against the Pirates and are 6-1 in their last seven games at PNC Park. On other side, the Pirates are 1-4 in their last five home games and are 1-7 in their last eight games played on a Tuesday.

Giants vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -136