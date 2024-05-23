Giants vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Pirates series will conclude at 12:35 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Thus far, the series has been high-scoring but will that continue today from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 San Francisco Giants (+134) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (-158); o/u 8.5

12:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Giants vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Siding with Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wade Jr. has impressive night vs. Pirates

LaMonte Wade Jr. had an impressive night at the dish in Wednesday’s victory over the Pirates, going 3-for-3 with three singles, three walks, a pair of runs scored and an RBI. The 30-year-old outfielder led off the sixth inning with a single and rode home on Matt Chapman’s two-run blast. He then delivered the biggest hit of the game, smacking a game-tying two-out RBI single off of Colin Holderman in the ninth inning. With his three-hit attack, Wade is now hitting .336/.484/.431 with a pair of homers, 16 RBI and a stolen base.

Reynolds clobbers grand slam, Bucs still fall

Bryan Reynolds clobbered a grand slam in the fourth inning on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Pirates past the visiting Giants. The Pirates entered the home half of the fourth inning engaged in a scoreless tie. They pushed a run across as Andrew McCutchen was plunked with the bases loaded, then Reynolds greeted Sean Hjelle with a 386-foot (100.1 mph EV) grand slam that made it a 5-0 ballgame. The 29-year-old outfielder also singled in the contest, finishing the night 2-for-5. On the season, he’s now hitting .251/.335/.412 to go with six homers, 26 RBI and four swipes.

Giants vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Pirates are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Giants are 15-44 SU in their last 59 games on the road

Pirates are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played on a Thursday

Giants vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is now 7-2 in the Giants’ last nine games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight road games and has cashed in seven out of their last nine games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Pirates are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven home games and is 5-2 in their last seven home games when facing San Francisco.

Giants vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5