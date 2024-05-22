Close Menu
    Giants vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Giants vs. Pirates

    With Blake Snell set to oppose Jared Jones in Wednesday night’s Giants vs. Pirates matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET, what’s the best bet from PNC Park tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 San Francisco Giants (+106) at 956 Pittsburgh Pirates (-124); o/u 7.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Giants vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Siding with San Francisco

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chapman hits solo home run in loss to Pirates

    Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. Chapman had three of the four hardest-hit balls on the Giants during the game. He had a 113.1 mph groundout, a 106.4 mph double, and a 104.8 mph home run that traveled 414 feet. He also added another 103.2 mph groundout, so it’s safe to say he was seeing the ball pretty well on Tuesday. The veteran is now 19-for-68 (.279) with two home runs, 15 runs scored, and eight RBI during May. He continues to hit cleanup for the Giants every game and is an underrated fantasy option.

    Cruz has three hits in win vs. Giants

    Oneil Cruz went 3-for-5 with one RBI in a win over the Giants on Tuesday. All three of Cruz’s hits were blasted with a 121.5 mph double, a 120.4 mph single, and a 116.3 mph double. He’s now the first player in the Statcast era to have three hits in one game over 115 mph, and his 121.5 mph double is the hardest-hit ball in MLB action this year, topping the 120.4 mph single he hit earlier in the game today. That’s quite a performance. Cruz is 19-for-64 (.297) in May with four home runs, 10 runs scored, and 11 RBI. He does have 18 strikeouts in 16 games, but his production has certainly started to tick up and if stolen bases follow, we could see a full breakout.

    Giants are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Giants are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against Pittsburgh

    Pirates are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against San Francisco

    Giants vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Giants’ last eight games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games on the road and is 6-2 in their last eight games against a National League opponent. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Pirates’ last six home games, is 11-4 in their last 15 games played on a Wednesday and has cashed in five out of their last six games when listed as a favorite.

    Giants vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

