Giants vs. Phillies Prediction: Will game fall under total?

​ ​The San Francisco Giants will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Citizens Bank Park. The game is scheduled to start at 1:05 PM PDT. The pitching matchup features right-hander Jordan Hicks for the Giants against left-hander Cristopher Sánchez for the Phillies. What’s the best bet in today’s Giants vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

4:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 17, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -172 moneyline favorites. The Giants, meanwhile, are +154 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Backing Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jordan Hicks – San Francisco Giants

Jordan Hicks returns to the Giants’ rotation in 2025 after a 2024 season where he posted a 4.10 ERA over 109.2 innings, transitioning from the bullpen to a starting role. To better handle a starter’s workload, Hicks added 14 pounds during the offseason, aiming to maintain his high-velocity pitching throughout games . In his 2025 season debut, Hicks struggled, recording a 9.45 ERA with a WHIP of 2.40, indicating challenges with control and effectiveness.

Cristopher Sánchez – Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sánchez enters the game following a strong 2024 season, where he achieved an 11-9 record with a 3.32 ERA over 181.2 innings. He was selected for his first All-Star Game and ranked among National League leaders in several pitching categories . In 2025, Sánchez has continued his impressive form, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.31 ERA and a WHIP of 0.86 . Notably, his sinker velocity has increased, averaging around 97 mph during spring training, enhancing the effectiveness of his changeup and slider.​

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The Phillies will look to capitalize on Sánchez’s strong start and the home-field advantage at Citizens Bank Park. Even with Hicks’ struggles in his last start (vs. Yankees), I see this game falling under the betting total.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: GIANTS/PHILLIES UNDER 8