Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Phillies series will conclude on Monday afternoon from Citizens Bank Park at 4:05 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to today’s over/under?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 San Francisco Giants (+168) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-200); o/u 8

4:05 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Reetz swats first home run of big league career

Jakson Reetz swatted the first home run of his big league career on Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough to power the Giants to victory over the Phillies in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old backstop had to take a red-eye flight to make it to Philadelphia in time to provide catching depth for the Giants on Sunday. He then took over for Blake Sabol after Austin Slater batted for him in the seventh inning and got a plate appearance in the ninth. There, he tattooed a 2-1 sinker from Jose Alvarado for a 393-foot (106.5 mph EV) solo shot that pulled the Giants to within a run at 5-4. That would be as close as they would get. Reetz has probably earned himself a start in Monday’s series finale.

Harper connects on three-run homer

Bryce Harper connected on a three-run homer in the third inning on Sunday night, powering the Phillies to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Giants. No Trea Turner, no problem for the National League’s hottest team as they won their fifth consecutive game and ninth of their last 10. The 31-year-old superstar tagged Giants’ starter Logan Webb for his 410-foot (107.0 mph EV) two-run blast, increasing the Phillies’ early advantage to 4-1. That would be his only hit in four at-bats on the evening. For the season, he’s now hitting .234/.368/.468 with seven homers, 21 RBI and one stolen base through his first 31 ballgames.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Phillies are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games

Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games overall, has cashed in four out of their last five home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games when playing the National League West. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Giants’ last 14 games against the Phillies, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against Citizens Bank Park and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when listed as an underdog.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8