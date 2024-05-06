Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Giants vs. Phillies

    The Giants vs. Phillies series will conclude on Monday afternoon from Citizens Bank Park at 4:05 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to today’s over/under?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 San Francisco Giants (+168) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-200); o/u 8

    4:05 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Giants vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Reetz swats first home run of big league career

    Jakson Reetz swatted the first home run of his big league career on Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough to power the Giants to victory over the Phillies in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old backstop had to take a red-eye flight to make it to Philadelphia in time to provide catching depth for the Giants on Sunday. He then took over for Blake Sabol after Austin Slater batted for him in the seventh inning and got a plate appearance in the ninth. There, he tattooed a 2-1 sinker from Jose Alvarado for a 393-foot (106.5 mph EV) solo shot that pulled the Giants to within a run at 5-4. That would be as close as they would get. Reetz has probably earned himself a start in Monday’s series finale.

    Harper connects on three-run homer

    Bryce Harper connected on a three-run homer in the third inning on Sunday night, powering the Phillies to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Giants. No Trea Turner, no problem for the National League’s hottest team as they won their fifth consecutive game and ninth of their last 10. The 31-year-old superstar tagged Giants’ starter Logan Webb for his 410-foot (107.0 mph EV) two-run blast, increasing the Phillies’ early advantage to 4-1. That would be his only hit in four at-bats on the evening. For the season, he’s now hitting .234/.368/.468 with seven homers, 21 RBI and one stolen base through his first 31 ballgames.

    Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Phillies are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games

    Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Philadelphia

    Phillies are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games overall, has cashed in four out of their last five home games and is 5-2 in their last seven games when playing the National League West. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Giants’ last 14 games against the Phillies, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against Citizens Bank Park and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when listed as an underdog.

    Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com