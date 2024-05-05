Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Logan Webb will oppose Tijuan Walker in Sunday night’s pitching matchup at Citizens Bank Parl. With the Giants listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Philly?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (-110) at 910 Philadelphia Phillies (+100); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Giants moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

San Francisco Giants DFS SPIN

The Giants dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night. Thairo Estrada had a good game going 3/5 at the plate. San Francisco will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday night.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS SPIN

Philadelphia took it to San Francisco on Saturday night winning by a score of 14-3. Bryson Stott went 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBI’S. The Phillies look to win their fourth consecutive game on Sunday.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The Phillies are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Giants are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Philly.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Phillies.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Giants in the first five innings. Logan Webb has the clear edge out of these two starters, I expect him to be able to quiet a red-hot Philly offense. Let’s hope Webb has his A+ stuff and the Giants to put some runs on the board against Walker.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Giants F5 -120