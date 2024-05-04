Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Keaton Winn opposes Ranger Suarez in Saturday’s Giants vs. Phillies matchup at 6:05 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart play in tonight’s matchup when it comes to the total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 San Francisco Giants (+150) at 956 Philadelphia Phillies (-178); o/u 7.5

6:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Marsh has two-run single and stolen base

Brandon Marsh had a two-run single and a stolen base Friday as the Phillies edged the Giants 4-3. Marsh is still in a little rut that’s seen him go 3-for-19 with no extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts in his last six games. He got off to a fast start last year, only to cool off in May. We suspect that he’s a better player now than he was then, but he’s probably going to remain streaky with his strikeout tendencies.

Bailey pulled from game on Friday

Patrick Bailey was pulled from Friday night’s ballgame against the Phillies due to blurred vision. Bailey took a foul ball off the face mask during Alec Bohm’s at-bat in the first inning. He’ll presumably go through the full concussion protocol now just to make sure that everything checks out alright. It’s likely that the Giants will need to do some maneuvering on their roster to get an extra catcher in there on Saturday.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games

Giants are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games against San Francisco

Giants are 12-39 SU in their last 51 games on the road

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Giants’ last 11 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games played on a Saturday.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5