Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kyle Harrison set to oppose Christian Scott in Friday night’s Giants vs. Mets pitching matchup, what’s the top play for bettors? First pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 San Francisco Giants (+118) at 956 New York Mets (-138); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Giants vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chapman hits 3-run homer in comeback win

Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer Thursday to help the Giants to a win over the Pirates. Chapman remains hot, and his three-run blast off Hunter Stratton got San Francisco back in the game; turning a 6-2 deficit into a 6-5 game. The 31-year-old has homered eight times, and three of those blasts have come in his last three games. Chapman has been streaky for the majority of his career, and it appears he’s on the right side of things right now.

Lindor delivers pair of doubles in last game

Francisco Lindor delivered a pair of doubles from the leadoff spot Wednesday against the Guardians. The second double, hit 409 feet to center, would have been a homer in 18 ballparks, says Statcast. The extra-base hits were his first in 10 games.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Mets’ last 8 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games at home

Giants vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League and are now 6-1 in their last five games played in the month of May. On the other side, the Mets are just 3-10 in their last 13 games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven games at Citi Field and are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +118