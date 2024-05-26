Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following back-to-back come-from-behind wins, will San Francisco sweep New York in the finale of the Giants vs. Mets series on Sunday? Or is there a smarter bet on the board today at 1:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 San Francisco Giants (-122) at 956 New York Mets (+104); o/u 7.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Giants vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wisley has three-hit day in comeback win

Brett Wisely went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Giants 7-2 win over the Mets on Saturday. Wisely broke Luis Severino’s no-hitter in the sixth with a base hit and came around to score on a single by Patrick Bailey. With the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the tenth inning, he knocked a single to right field to score the go-ahead run for his third hit of the game. The 25-year-old infielder is getting sporadic playing time at shortstop and second base for the Giants. He’s gone 5-for-14 with three RBI.

Marte hits solo home run in loss

Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Giants on Saturday. Marte sent a solo shot over the left field wall in the second inning to put the Mets on the board for his only hit of the day. The 35-year-old outfielder is having a solid season, hitting .259/.307/.395 with six homers, 26 runs scored, 19 RBI, and eight steals across 200 plate appearances.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games

Giants are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Giants vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, have won seven out of their last 10 games against the Mets and are 6-2 in their last eight road games. On the other side, the Mets are winless in their last five games, are 2-10 over their last 12 games and are 1-6 in their last seven games played at Citi Field.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -122