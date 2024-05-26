Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Giants vs. Mets

    Following back-to-back come-from-behind wins, will San Francisco sweep New York in the finale of the Giants vs. Mets series on Sunday? Or is there a smarter bet on the board today at 1:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 San Francisco Giants (-122) at 956 New York Mets (+104); o/u 7.5

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

    Citi Field, New York, NY

    Giants vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wisley has three-hit day in comeback win

    Brett Wisely went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Giants 7-2 win over the Mets on Saturday. Wisely broke Luis Severino’s no-hitter in the sixth with a base hit and came around to score on a single by Patrick Bailey. With the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the tenth inning, he knocked a single to right field to score the go-ahead run for his third hit of the game. The 25-year-old infielder is getting sporadic playing time at shortstop and second base for the Giants. He’s gone 5-for-14 with three RBI.

    Marte hits solo home run in loss

    Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Giants on Saturday. Marte sent a solo shot over the left field wall in the second inning to put the Mets on the board for his only hit of the day. The 35-year-old outfielder is having a solid season, hitting .259/.307/.395 with six homers, 26 runs scored, 19 RBI, and eight steals across 200 plate appearances.

    Mets are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games

    Giants are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Giants vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Francisco. The Giants are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, have won seven out of their last 10 games against the Mets and are 6-2 in their last eight road games. On the other side, the Mets are winless in their last five games, are 2-10 over their last 12 games and are 1-6 in their last seven games played at Citi Field.

    Giants vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -122

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com