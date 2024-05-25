Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following a dramatic come-from-behind victory by San Francisco in the series opener on Friday night, what’s the best bet in Game 2 of the Giants vs. Mets series? First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 San Francisco Giants (+108) at 902 New York Mets (-126); o/u 7.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Giants vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bailey hits massive grand slam to propel comeback

Patrick Bailey went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and stolen base in the Giants 8-7 win over the Mets on Friday. Bailey silenced the crowd in Queens and turned a three-run deficit into a lead the Giants wouldn’t relinquish. Fantasy managers certainly love the unexpected stolen base too, a heady move by Bailey with Edwin Díaz on the mound who struggles to hold runners on. Something seems to have clicked for Bailey who’s carrying an .847 OPS this season and has the underlying metrics to match this breakout.

Vientos hits home run, scores two runs in loss

Mark Vientos 1-for-4 with a walk, home run, and two runs scored in a loss to the Giants on Friday. Vientos has all but usurped Brett Baty at third base for the Mets, starting six out of nine games, homering three times, and sporting a 1.167 OPS in 35 at-bats this season. Manager Carlos Mendoza told the media Baty would get a start this weekend, but Vientos’ hot streak is giving him little choice in the matter.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played on a Saturday when playing at home.

Mets are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games played on a Saturday.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 11 games.

Giants vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-2 in the Giants’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and has cashed in nine out of their last 11 games when playing a National League foe. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Mets’ last 11 games overall, is a perfect 6-0 in their last six contests versus a National League opponent and is 6-2 in their last eight games against a rival from the National League West.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5