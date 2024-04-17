Giants vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Giants vs. Marlins series will head to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon, when the two teams meet at 12:10 p.m. ET. With Keaton Winn set to oppose Trevor Rogers in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today in Miami?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 San Francisco Giants (-112) at 902 Miami Marlins (-104); o/u 8.5

12:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

loanDepot park, Miami, FL

Giants vs. Marlins: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Miami

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Marlins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chapman hits solo home run in loss

Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Marlins on Tuesday. Chapman crushed a second-inning pitch from Ryan Weathers 428 feet at 108.6 mph off the bat. He also added a 106.5 mph double on the night. Chapman did have a strikeout as well, but he now has 19 strikeouts in 18 games, which is an improvement from his strikeout rate in 2023. Still, Chapman is slashing just .205/.256/.411 so the Giants will be hoping he can make a bit more contact to go along with his four home runs and 11 RBI.

Da La Cruz has busy day vs. Giants

Bryan De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a steal in a win over the Giants on Tuesday. The double was crushed 108.7 mph off the bat for an RBI. He also later stole third base for his first steal of the season. De La Cruz continues to hit in the middle of the order against right-handed pitchers and is slashing .276/.286/.408 on the season with two home runs and nine RBI. He’s also being far more aggressive in the zone, which has come with a 13 percent barrel rate but an over 17 percent swinging strike rate. That’s pretty boom or bust.

Giants vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Marlins are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games at home

Marlins are 4-17 SU in their last 21 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games on the road

Giants are 6-22 SU in their last 28 games on the road

Giants vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. Winn is 0-3 to start the season but he’s coming off a solid showing against the Rays last Friday. Despite taking the loss, he struck out six while allowing only two runs. He just didn’t receive any run support. Winn should fare well again today when he faces a Miami team that owns a 90 wRC+ versus right-handed pitching to start the season.

Conversely, the Giants own a wRC+ of 113 against left-handed pitchers. Even if they can’t figure out Rogers, Miami’s bullpen has been a disaster this season, posting at 5.89 ERA. Only Tampa’s is worse at 6.27.

Giants vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -116