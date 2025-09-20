Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will Los Angeles win the series?

The San Francisco Giants remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (SF) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The San Francisco Giants are 76-78 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 70-84 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 87-67 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 67-87 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 San Francisco Giants (+193) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-232); o/u 8.5

9:10 PM ET, Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB.TV

Giants vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman recorded multiple hits in his team’s 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. In that game, the 5-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Champan is hitting .236 with 21 homers, 59 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .789 across 428 at-bats. Matt Chapman is batting .288 with an OPS of .955 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani drove in half of his club’s runs in their 6-3 win over the Giants on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 5-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Ohtani is hitting .283 with 52 homers, 98 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of 1.013 across 583 at-bats this year. The 3-time MVP is batting .355 with an OPS of 1.251 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Shohei Ohtani worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

San Francisco is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Los Angeles is 49-37 straight up after a win this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Dodgers are 51-28 straight up as the home team and 49-28 straight up as a home favorite this year. Furthermore, Los Angeles is 63-46 straight up in National League games and 33-14 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 73-57 straight up when playing on no rest and 83-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Los Angeles -232 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -232