    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Giants vs. Dodgers

    With little to no value when it comes to the moneyline on either side, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total for Wednesday night’s Giants vs. Dodgers matchup? First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 San Francisco Giants (+190) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-230); o/u 8

    10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: ESPN+

    Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Loving L.A. once again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Giants finally give up on former first-rounder

    Giants acquired RHP Austin Strickland from the Pirates for C Joey Bart. Strickland was an eighth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft anf has yet to make his professional debut. The 21-year-old righty represents a long-term lottery ticket for the Giants.

    Betts stays red-hot

    Mookie Betts went 2-for-5 with a homer and a steal as the Dodgers edged the Giants 5-4 on Tuesday. The Dodgers went with an opener versus the Giants’ ace in Logan Webb and still won the game. Betts leads the majors with five homers, 11 RBI, eight walks and 14 runs scored this season. No one else in either league has more than nine runs scored.

    Giants are 6-16 SU in their last 22 games

    Dodgers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    Giants are 4-18 SU in their last 22 games on the road

    Dodgers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is a perfect 6-0 in the Giants’ last six games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 road games dating back to last season and is 7-3 in their last 10 games at Dodger Stadium. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 9-2 in their last 11 games played in the month of April.

    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

