    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Giants vs. Dodgers
    July 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Game of the Giants vs. Dodgers series went to L.A., which is now 5-2 on the season. Will the Dodgers also take Game 2 on Tuesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET? Or are the Giants the better bet tonight with Logan Webb on the hill?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 San Francisco Giants (+122) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-144); o/u 8.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: TBS

    Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Love L.A. on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Estrada struggles vs. Dodgers

    Thairo Estrada went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as the Giants’ No. 8 hitter on Monday. The original guess was that Estrada would hit second for the Giants this season, but with the Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman signings providing a pair of additional quality right-handed bats, Estrada has hit sixth or lower in all five games to date. No one who drafted him in the middle rounds is going to want to drop him just yet, but he’s just not a great play while hitting in the bottom half of the order.

    Betts’ hot streak continues

    Mookie Betts tripled, doubled, walked and scored three times as the Dodgers topped the Giants 8-3 on Monday. Sure, he had the two-game head start, but Betts leads the majors with 13 hits, eight walks and 12 runs scored and is tied for first with four homers and 10 RBI. His OPS stands at 1.836. That all seems pretty good to us.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Dodgers’ last 7 games against San Francisco

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 7 games against LA Dodgers

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games played in April

    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take L.A. The Dodgers are 5-2 to start the season, are 21-7 in their last 28 games against the Giants and are 4-1 in their last five games at Dodger Stadium. On the other side, the Giants are 6-15 in their last 21 games dating back to last season, are 4-17 in their last 21 road games and are 5-13 in their last 18 road games versus the Dodgers.

    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -144

