Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel set for Chase Field?

​The Giants pay a mid‑week visit to Chase Field as they look to climb into a wild-card spot, while the D‑backs aim to stay alive in a crowded NL West. Tonight brings a pitchers’ duel between San Francisco ace Logan Webb and Arizona’s emerging starter Ryne Nelson, with both teams looking to take control of this four-game series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Diamondbacks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 30, 2025

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Giants are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Diamondbacks, who are +130 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting: Bettors Backing San Francisco

Matchup Breakdown

Pitching Face-off

Webb has been a stalwart for the Giants with a sub‑2.60 ERA and excellent control, averaging over a strikeout per inning and limiting damage with just 6 homers allowed.

Nelson, though less experienced, holds a solid 3.71 ERA and has been effective at home with a 1.05 WHIP, keeping hitter damage minimal.

Recent Form & Offensive Trends

Giants have won four of five, including three straight coming out of Chicago, powering through with strong pitching and timely hitting.

Diamondbacks have scraped out narrow wins recently—three one-run victories in their last five—showing resilience but limited run production.

Key Hitters

Giants: Heliot Ramos leads with 13 homers and a .278 average; Wilmer Flores has 55 RBI backing the lineup.

D‑backs: Eugenio Suarez paces with 25 HR and 68 RBI, while Josh Naylor packs punch with a .304 average.

Bullpens

Arizona’s bullpen has struggled finishing close games despite frequent usage, while San Francisco’s relief corps has been more consistent—slightly favoring the road team late.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a classic pitcher’s duel. Webb’s elite form clashes with Nelson’s crafty control. Offenses should remain in check, but a timely swing or home run could break the tie. The game’s likely to stay just under the 8-line.

Webb goes six innings allowing one run and seven strikeouts; Giants perhaps score via a solo homer from Ramos and timely RBI from Flores. D‑backs keep it close but fall short late.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8