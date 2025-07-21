Giants vs. Braves Prediction: San Francisco’s struggles to continue?

​The San Francisco Giants (52–48) travel to Atlanta to face the struggling-but-resilient Braves (43–55) in the opener of this three-game series. With first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET, both clubs will be looking to shift momentum as they battle through a pivotal stretch. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Monday, July 21, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -118 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +109 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Braves moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

The Giants will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Hayden Birdsong (4–3, 4.11 ERA), whose control woes have been evident—he’s issued 21 walks over 27⅔ innings in his last six starts. Opposite him, the Braves will start Bryce Elder (3–6, 5.65 ERA), who’s been hit hard this season with a 16 home runs allowed in 79 ⅔ innings. Notably, Elder struck out a career-high 12 batters in an eight-inning, one-run outing against the Giants in early June.

Offense & Team Trends

San Francisco enters having dropped five straight games on the road in Toronto, though they’ve produced some offense in the past two (8–6, 6–3). Their team scoring average is modest at 4.1 runs per game, with 91 home runs for the season. Rafael Devers leads the charge with 17 homers and 68 RBI, while Heliot Ramos contributes a team-best .267 average.

The Braves have been inconsistent, going 4–6 over their last ten and putting up about 5.0 runs per game during that stretch. Power production is leaning on Matt Olson (18 HR, 64 RBI) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (.326 avg, eight doubles, 13 homers).

Injury Watch & Ballpark Notes

Atlanta’s roster has faced some disruptions—Austin Riley is expected to return from the IL around July 22, while Marcell Ozuna will serve as designated hitter tonight. Expect typical mid-July conditions: clear skies and warm temps in the high‑80s under the lights.

Giants vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Early action will center on whether Birdsong can limit free passes and if Elder can avoid big innings. With both starters susceptible to walks and barrels, the bullpens could become critical. Look for Jonathan Hernández and Dominic Leone in high-leverage spots for San Francisco, and Luke Jackson or A.J. Minter to protect late leads in Atlanta.

The offenses are capable of sporadic bursts—Olson or Acuña could flip the game with one swing, while Devers or Ramos can provide timely offense for the Giants. Given the recent trends and pitching questions, this has all the makings of a low- to mid-scoring, closely contested tilt.

Give me Atlanta.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -118