Giants vs. Braves MLB Prediction: Will offenses cool off in Atlanta?

The Atlanta Braves (44–55) host the San Francisco Giants (52–49) at Truist Park today, taking the field at 12:15 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers favor Atlanta on the moneyline (Braves –177; Giants +147) with an over/under set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Game Info

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

12:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Giants vs. Braves Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -173 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +155 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Atlanta comes in off a solid 9–5 win yesterday, snapping a brief skid. They’ve scored at least seven runs in three of four games since the All‑Star break, showcasing resilience even without Austin Riley. The offense looks balanced, with Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Jurickson Profar all delivering timely.

San Francisco struggled offensively in that first matchup, managing just five runs on 12 hits—but standout performances from Willy Adames, Rafael Devers, and Heliot Ramos hint at budding momentum.

Pitching Match-up

The Braves turn to the bullpen-turned-starter Davis Daniel (1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts in five innings). His control history suggests he’ll trade zeroes for base runners, and Atlanta’s strong relief corps should cap San Francisco’s offense.

Facing him is the road-tested Landen Roupp (3.27 ERA, 4.26 xFIP away), whose underlying metrics—.333 BABIP and shaky peripherals—signal potential regression. Atlanta’s powerhouse lineup, averaging 31 runs in their last five games, looks primed to exploit any inconsistency.

Key Storylines to Watch

Offensive form: Braves’ bats have woken up this week. Can the Giants’ lineup match that momentum?

Daniel’s debut: How sharp will the Braves’ opportunistic bullpen job be?

Run totals: With both teams leaning on pitching depth and controlled offense, this one should stay under 9 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Expect a tight, strategic duel. Atlanta’s in-form offense and bullpen-handled nature makes them comfortable favorites, but San Francisco’s bats aren’t completely silent. The savvy play here is Braves moneyline with a lean toward the under — a classic late‑July pitching battle shaping up beneath the Georgia sun.

Giants vs. Braves MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 8