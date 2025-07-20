Giants vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Toronto Complete Sweep?

The San Francisco Giants aim to bounce back in this third and final game of the series after dropping the first two contests of their road visit to Toronto. Their playoff hopes—hovering around a 45% probability—depend heavily on a strong finish in this pitchers’ duel and potentially stealing a game from a surging Blue Jays squad that has been dominant at home. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays

12:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -111 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +100 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of the bets are on the Blue Jays moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Toronto, boasting a strong 56‑41 record and an 83% playoff probability, leads the AL East thanks to their powerful lineup—anchored by an extension-boosted Vlad Guerrero Jr. and seasoned veterans like Bo Bichette and George Springer. Toronto has won eight of their last ten and their home field has proven a fortress at 32-16.

Probable Pitching Matchup

Giants: Robbie Ray (9–3, 2.65 ERA). A strong season so far, and he’ll look to improve on last outing—though recent road starts have seen some bumps.

Blue Jays: José Berríos (5–4, 3.75 ERA). A solid veteran arm who’s struggled a bit lately, giving up 11 runs in his last three starts, including a rough outing against Oakland.

Key Matchups & Storylines

1. Giants’ Road Challenges

San Francisco’s offense has slumped away from Oracle Park, hitting just .224 on the road with a wRC+ of 91—among the lowest in MLB.

2. Giants’ Top Arms

Their pitching remains their strength. Ray’s 2.65 ERA is a key reason they rank among the top four starters league-wide in road ERA (3.68). However, defensive struggles—particularly a -12 Outs Above Average—could hurt unless catcher Patrick Bailey continues to mask issues.

3. Blue Jays’ Power & Depth

Toronto’s offense chugs along, and Vlad Guerrero Jr. (.904 OPS last month) remains a key catalyst. Ernie Clement has also been a thorn for San Francisco, going 6-for-17 with 2 homers in their past two season-series.

4. Lefty vs. Righty Battle

Blue Jays’ bullpen will feature the talented lefty Brendon Little, who has a knack for knuckle-curves and strikeouts—though command issues may linger. The Giants’ lineup has struggled typically against southpaws.

Giants vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tight, low- to mid-scoring game—pitching and timely defense will decide the day. Robbie Ray must control hard contact and generate grounders, while Berríos needs to limit free passes and protect his deliverables inside Toronto’s park. If the Giants remain locked in at the plate, they can keep this one close—but given recent trends, Toronto should narrowly walk away with the series win.

Giants vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -111