Dodgers vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With James Paxton set to oppose Bailey Ober in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Dodgers vs. Twins game at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Los Angeles Dodgers (-152) at 976 Minnesota Twins (+128); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Dodgers vs. Twins: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Taylor off to horrible start

Chris Taylor went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Sunday, leaving him 1-for-21 to start the season. Taylor is getting extra playing time with Jason Heyward down, but he’s not doing anything with it. It seems unlikely to happen right away unless Heyward experiences a setback, but the Dodgers have the option of giving Miguel Vargas a look in left field; he’s opened up with a .290/.378/.645 line in Triple-A. Alternatively, the Dodgers could just give Taylor Trammell a look versus right-handers.

Twins make deal with Orioles

Twins acquired INF Diego Castillo from Orioles for cash considerations. Castillo, 26, will head to Triple-A St. Paul where, ironically enough, he joins another Diego Castillo (no relation) on the team. The Castillo that was just acquired by the Twins had a roller coaster of an offseason after he was on and off five different ball clubs (Diamondbacks, Mets, Yankees, Phillies and Orioles). He had a solid spring training with the O’s going 6-for-17 (.353 AVG) but is more than likely going to stay in the minors this season.

Dodgers vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Dodgers’ last 5 games against Minnesota

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 7 games at home

Dodgers vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 12-1 in their last 13 games against the Twins and are a perfect 5-0 in their last five games at Target Field. On the other side, the Twins are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven home games and have won just once against the Dodgers in their last six home games versus L.A.

Dodgers vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -152