Dodgers vs. Royals Prediction: Will L.A. take Game 1 against KC?

​The Dodgers (51–31) continue their road trip to face the Royals (38–43), who are aiming to stay close in the AL Central playoff picture. The Dodgers headline MLB in batting average (.265) and slugging (.462), while also ranking first in home runs (128). Kansas City, struggling offensively with just 56 homers and 3.2 runs per game, counters with standout rookie lefty Noah Cameron.

What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Royals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -155 moneyline favorites to knock off the Royals, who are +130 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Royals Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of the bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Dodgers – RHP Dustin May (4–5, 4.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 78.2 IP, 72 K, 11 HR)

May has mixed results but looks to bounce back after a strong relief appearance and is making his first-ever start against KC.

Royals – LHP Noah Cameron (2–3, 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 47.2 IP, 34 K, 4 HR)

Cameron has permitted two or fewer runs in seven of eight starts, showing strong command in his rookie season.

Trends: Dodgers favored in high-powered games; Royals lean underdogs but fight defensively.

Offense & Trends

Dodgers lead MLB with average (.265) and slugging (.462), powered by stars like Shohei Ohtani (28 HR), Will Smith (.325 BA), Andy Pages (54 RBI).

Royals struggle offensively: 29th in homers (56) and averaging just 3.2 runs per game. However, players like Maikel García (.309 AVG) offer sparks.

Key Storylines

First-time showdown: Dustin May faces the Royals for the first time—an unfamiliar setting.

Rookie command vs. power: Cameron looks to keep a potent Dodgers lineup at bay, while May must counter KC’s disciplined approach.

Weather & park factors: Warm, dry conditions at Kauffman favor offense, though both starters strike a balance between power and control.

Dodgers vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This game boils down to whether Cameron can tame L.A.’s power or if May gives enough innings to let the bullpen and bats take over. Expect tight innings early, followed by Dodgers pulling away in the 7th–8th. Prediction: Dodgers win 6–4 in a balanced yet decisive contest.

Dodgers vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -153