Dodgers vs. Royals Prediction: Can L.A. win and take the series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Kansas City to face the Royals at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Royals win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Royals betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (LAD) vs. Kris Bubic (KC)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 52-32 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 39-45 ATS this season.

The Kansas City Royals are 39-44 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 42-41 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Los Angeles Dodgers (-106) at 926 Kansas City Royals (-112); o/u 9.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Dodgers vs. Royals Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reached base 5 times in his team’s 9-5 loss to the Royals on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 2020 NL MVP went 3 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Freeman is hitting .312 with 10 homers, 43 RBIs, and an OPS of .895 across 269 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is hitting .329 with an OPS of .959 in day games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Sunday’s matinee matchup with Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals second baseman Jonathan India scored one-third of his team’s runs in their 9-5 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Cincinnati Red went 4 for 5 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. India is hitting .246 with 4 homers, 23 RBIs, and an OPS of .664 in 289 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .294 with an OPS of .785 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means Jonathan India could have some DFS value against Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games against Kansas City.

Los Angeles is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Kansas City is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Kansas City is 20-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers here. Several numbers will make the case for Los Angeles winning this game outright on Sunday. The Dodgers are 20-11 straight up after a loss and 20-18 straight up as the road team this season. What’s more, Los Angeles is 12-8 straight up in interleague games and 35-26 straight up in non-division games this year. Finally, the Dodgers are 43-27 straight up when playing on no rest and 49-28 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is Los Angeles -106 on the money line over Kansas City at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Royals MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -106