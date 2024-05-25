Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Dodgers cover the run-line as road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (LAD) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 33-20 straight up this year. L.A. is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 27-26 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 21-30 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 27-24 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-158) at 908 Cincinnati Reds (+133); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts continued his torrid start to the season in his team’s 9-6 road loss to the Reds on Friday night. The former AL MVP went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a walk while hitting out of the leadoff spot on Friday. For the season, Betts is crushing to the tune of .338/.438/.554 batting average/on-base percentage/slugging splits. Betts has an .884 OPS in 53 at-bats against current Reds pitchers, so he’s worth considering for DFS purposes on Saturday night.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds second baseman Jonathan India had a night to remember against the Dodgers on Friday. In a 9-6 home win, India went 3 for 3 with a double, a run scored, 4 RBIs, and a grand slam that gave his team the lead in the fifth inning. India is only hitting .223 with a .654 OPS this season. That could make him a bargain in DFS on Saturday. The Reds will be facing Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, and India is hitting .375 against him for his career. Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, and Stuart Fairchild are all right-handed hitters who homered on Friday and could all be worth a look in DFS this weekend.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 11-8 ATS after a loss this season.

Los Angeles is 12-10 ATS as the road team this season.

Cincinnati is 8-12 ATS after a win this season.

Cincinnati is 11-15 ATS as the home team this season.

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Prediction

It should go without saying, but this Dodgers team is loaded. Their 1-2-3 spots in the lineup are Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman. That’s as good a top-of-the-lineup as there is in baseball. The Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League at 33-20 this season. That record has been pulled down by a recent three-game losing streak.

L.A. lost two games to the Diamondbacks at home on Tuesday and Wednesday, then lost to the Reds in Cincy on Friday. The Dodgers were only able to score 9 runs across all three losses. I can see an offensive breakout on tap for Saturday. L.A. is facing Reds righty Hunter Greene who throws hard but has a career ERA of 4.34 and has allowed 47 home runs in 56 career starts. The money line odds aren’t great, so I’m taking the Dodgers on the run line at -102 in Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -1.5