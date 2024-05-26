Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The L.A. Dodgers remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Brent Suter (CIN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 33-21 straight up this year. L.A. is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 27-27 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 22-30 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 28-24 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Los Angeles Dodgers (-225) at 954 Cincinnati Reds (+180); o/u 8.5

12:10 PM ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Dodgers vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was one of only 5 players on his club to record a hit on Saturday night. In L.A.’s 3-1 road loss to Cincinnati, the former AL MVP went 1 for 4 with a triple off of Reds starter Hunter Greene. Ohtani is having a monster year, as he’s slashing .338/.406/.628 with 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 39 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 2024. Ohtani has an OPS of 1.004 in road games and 1.169 in day games this season. That makes Sunday’s afternoon matchup in Cincinnati a good spot to use him in DFS.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds first baseman Spencer Steer led off the scoring with a first-inning solo blast off of Dodgers starter Walker Buehler on Saturday night. It was Steer’s team-leading 35th RBI of the season. For the year, Spencer Steer’s numbers aren’t eye-popping as he’s hitting .227 with an OPS of .745. But he does have 25 runs scored, 11 doubles, 11 stolen bases, and 27 walks on the campaign. All of those counting stats could help you in DFS. And considering the fact that Steer has reverse splits (.758 OPS against righties, .683 OPS against lefties) he could be worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 13-10 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 32-20 straight up as a favorite this season.

Cincinnati is 10-21 straight up as an underdog this season.

Cincinnati is 12-15 straight up as the home team this season.

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Prediction

The Dodgers need a win in the worst kind of way. They’ll be sending right-handed starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound on Sunday. The newly minted free agent from Japan is having a terrific start to his MLB career. Yamamoto is 5-1 with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP this season. He’s recorded 61 strikeouts in just 54 innings, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.5 is tremendous.

Yamamoto has won 5 straight decisions, and he’s gone at least 5 innings in 9 of his 10 starts this season. Considering who Cincinnati is sending to the mound, (soft-throwing lefty Brent Suter, who has an ERA of 4.13), the pitching matchup tilts this matchup steeply in L.A.’s favor. The Dodgers have lost 4 straight games but I like Yoshinobu Yamamoto to stop that streak on Sunday. I’m taking the Dodgers on the money in this one.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -225