Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction: Will L.A. Take Series?

​ The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers are set to conclude their weekend series on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET. The game will feature a pitching matchup between Tyler Glasnow for the Dodgers and Tyler Mahle for the Rangers. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

2:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -156 moneyline favorites. The Rangers, meanwhile, are +140 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup:

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Glasnow enters the game with a 1–0 record, a 4.85 ERA, and a 1.23 WHIP over 13 innings pitched this season. In his last start, he allowed two earned runs and struck out seven over six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Mahle has been impressive this season, posting a 3–0 record with a 0.92 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP over 19.2 innings. In his most recent outing, he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine against the Los Angeles Angels.

Team Notes:

Dodgers: Los Angeles has experienced mixed results in Glasnow’s starts, with the team holding a 1–2 record in games he has started this season .

Rangers: Texas has won all four games in which Mahle has started this season, showcasing strong performances both on the mound and at the plate .​

Dodgers vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features a contrast between Glasnow’s strikeout ability and Mahle’s early-season dominance. The outcome could hinge on which pitcher can better navigate the opposing lineup and maintain control throughout the game.

Dodgers vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -156