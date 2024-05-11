Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction

The Dodgers will send James Paxton to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Padres. The Giants will counter with Matt Waldron. With the Dodgers listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what is the best bet from San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) at 912 San Diego Padres (+130); o/u 7.5

8:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2023

PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers dropped by a score of 2-1 on Friday night. Tyler Glasnow was excellent throwing 7 innings of one run baseball and striking out 10. LA will look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

Luis Arraez knocked in the game winning hit in the bottom on ninth last night. The Padres improved to 21-20 on the season after the victory. San Diego looks to continue the momentum on Saturday night.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The Padres are 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers. LA has the pitching advantage in this one as Paxton is 4-0 on the season, while San Diego starter Matt Waldron is 1-4 with an ERA near 6. The Dodgers offense should have no issues bouncing back after a quiet night. Los Angeles finds a way to win on Saturday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -140