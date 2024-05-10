Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Tyler Glasnow set to oppose Michael King in Friday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the top play in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Padres clash? First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Los Angeles Dodgers (-172) at 960 San Diego Padres (+144); o/u 8

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres: Public Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hernandez hits two-run homer in win

Teoscar Hernández went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI on Wednesday, powering the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the Marlins. Hernández was a one-man wrecking crew, taking full advantage of a tasty matchup for him against young southpaw Ryan Weathers, delivering a run-scoring single in the opening frame before crushing a two-run blast in the sixth inning. It was the lefty-mashing veteran slugger’s 10th round-tripper of the season and fourth time he’s gone deep in his last six contests.

Arraez collects another two hits

Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored on Wednesday, leading the Padres to a 3-0 victory over the Cubs. Arraez wound up reaching base safely in two of his four plate appearances, crossing the plate in the first and fifth innings, respectively, on run-scoring hits from teammates Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth. The 27-year-old batting title contender has a pair of multi-hit performances in five contests since arriving last week in San Diego.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games

Padres are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Dodgers are 35-15 SU in their last 50 games against San Diego

Padres are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Dodgers’ last 12 games against the Padres, are 4-1 in their last five games at Petco Park and are 7-3 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Padres’ last seven home games.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8