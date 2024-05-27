Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Dodgers vs. Mets series will begin on Memorial Day when the two teams meet at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Gavin Stone set to oppose Tylor Megill, what’s the smart bet today at Citi Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Los Angeles Dodgers (-154) at 904 New York Mets (+130); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Dodgers vs. Mets: Public Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lux hitless vs. Reds on Sunday

Gavin Lux went 0-for-3 and grounded into a double play against the Reds on Sunday. Miguel Vargas has experience at second, third and in left field, but he was on the bench while Lux, Kiké Hernández and Jason Heyward combined to go 0-for-9 today. All three of those players have sub-.600 OPSs for the season. We’re still optimistic that Lux will eventually turn into a solid second baseman for the Dodgers, but he’s been a big disappointment in the early going.

Bader has productive day at plate vs. Giants

Harrison Bader went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a 4-3 walk-off win for the Mets on Sunday over the Giants. Bader served a double over Matt Chapman’s head in the ninth inning to tie this one up and set up Omar Narvaez for the walk-off knock. Bader also drove in the only run for the Mets off Logan Webb earlier in the game. He’s worked his way back into a nearly everyday role and has delivered a quality .279 average on the season with eight stolen bases.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Mets are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Dodgers’ last 11 road games and cashed in eight out of their last 11 games when playing the Mets at Citi Field. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Mets’ last 11 games on Monday and is 11-4 in their last 15 home games when playing on a Monday.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5