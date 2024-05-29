Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Dodgers vs. Mets series will draw to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon when the two teams meet at Citi Field at 4:10 p.m. ET. With James Paxton set to oppose David Peterson in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet this afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-132) at 908 New York Mets (+112); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Dodgers vs. Mets: Public Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vargas slugs solo home run to lead Dodgers

Miguel Vargas slugged a solo homer to lead the Dodgers to a 3-0 win in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Mets. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been reluctant to give Vargas opportunities so far as he made just his third start in this one since being summoned back on May 17 from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He connected for his first round-tripper of the season when he took Mets starter José Quintana deep in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old should probably get a longer look in Los Angeles, but it doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards at the moment, unless he’s going to force them to keep his bat in the lineup.

Lindor dealing with index finger contusion

Francisco Lindor is dealing with a left index finger contusion. The positive news here is that X-rays came back negative on Lindor’s finger after he hurt it attempting a bunt during Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Dodgers. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a couple days off for the swelling to subside.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Mets’ last 10 games against LA Dodgers

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of LA Dodgers’ last 21 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Mets’ last 13 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take L.A. The Dodgers are 33-14 in their last 47 games against the Mets, are 12-0 in their last 12 games against an opponent from the National League Division and are 22-9 in their last 31 games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Mets are 2-9 in their last 11 games overall, are 14-33 in their last 47 games against the Dodgers and are 3-9 in their last 12 games played at Citi Field.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -132