Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Gavin Stone set to oppose Jose Quintana in Game 2 of the double-header, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Dodgers vs. Mets matchup? First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Los Angeles Dodgers (-166) at 954 New York Mets (+140); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Dodgers vs. Mets: Public Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lux’s struggles continue for Dodgers

Gavin Lux went 0-for-3 and grounded into a double play against the Reds on Sunday. Miguel Vargas has experience at second, third and in left field, but he was on the bench while Lux, Kiké Hernández and Jason Heyward combined to go 0-for-9 today. All three of those players have sub-.600 OPSs for the season. We’re still optimistic that Lux will eventually turn into a solid second baseman for the Dodgers, but he’s been a big disappointment in the early going.

Game 1 postponed between these two teams

Monday’s scheduled contest between the Mets and Dodgers was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, beginning at 4:10 p.m. It will be Tyler Glasnow versus Tylor Megill in the first game and Gavin Stone versus Jose Quintana in the second.

Mets vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Mets are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Dodgers’ last 11 road games and cashed in eight out of their last 11 games when playing the Mets at Citi Field. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Mets’ last 11 games on Monday and is 11-4 in their last 15 home games when playing on a Monday.

Dodgers vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5