Dodgers vs. Mariners Prediction: Will Seattle stay scorching hot?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (LAD) vs. George Kirby (SEA)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 90-69 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 69-90 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 90-69 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 69-90 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) at 980 Seattle Mariners (+110); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Friday, September 26, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: MLB.TV

Dodgers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had a big day at the plate in his team’s 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the 9-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Freeman is hitting .293 with 23 homers, 88 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .860 across 552 at-bats. Freddie Freeman is batting .300 with an OPS of .883 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option for Friday’s game at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 6-2 win over the Rockies on Thursday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year went 2 for 5 with 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and a stolen base. Arozarena is hitting .235 with 27 homers, 76 RBIs, 29 steals, and an OPS of .755 in 601 at-bats this year. The 2020 ALCS MVP is batting .300 with an OPS of .762 with runners at second and third base this season. That fact makes Randy Arozarena worthy of DFS consideration on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 9-0 straight up in their last 9 games against Seattle.

Los Angeles is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The over is 87-67-5 in Seattle’s games this season.

The under is 77-76-6 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I know Seattle is scorching hot, but I like Los Angeles in this game, mainly because of their starting pitcher. The Dodgers will be sending 25-year-old right-hander Emmet Sheehan to the hill for this contest. He’s been great in limited action this year.

In 14 appearances (11 starts) spanning 72.1 innings this season, Emmet Sheehan is 6-3 with a 2.86 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, a 3.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.7 K/9, and a .185 opponent batting average. I think Emmet Sheehan tosses his 4th quality start of the season against the Mariners on Friday, which should be enough to propel the Dodgers to an outright road victory. The pick is Los Angeles -130 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -130