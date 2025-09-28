Dodgers vs. Mariners Prediction: Can L.A. win the season finale?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Bryce Miller (SEA)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 92-69 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 71-90 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 90-71 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 69-92 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Los Angeles Dodgers (-105) at 980 Seattle Mariners (-113); o/u 8.5

3:10 PM ET, Sunday, September 28, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: MLB.TV

Dodgers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez had a big day at the plate in his team’s 5-3 win over the Mariners on Saturday night. In that game, the 2-time World Series champion went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .206 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .632 across 228 at-bats. Enrique Hernandez is batting .364 with an OPS of 1.148 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option if he’s in the lineup on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco drove in all of his club’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 2019 All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Polanco is hitting .265 with 26 homers, 78 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .821 in 471 at-bats this year. The former Minnesota Twin is batting .330 with an OPS of 1.036 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Jorge Polanco worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 10-0 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Los Angeles is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

The over is 29-18 in Seattle’s interleague games this season.

The over is 24-23 in Los Angeles’ interleague games this season.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like L.A. in this spot. A few relevant stats will underscore why. The Dodgers are 53-38 straight up after a win and 26-21 straight up in interleague games this season. Furthermore, Los Angeles is 56-53 straight up in non-division games and 78-58 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 88-63 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 16-6 straight up in starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s appearances this season. The pick is Los Angeles -105 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -105