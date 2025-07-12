Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Will San Francisco pull off upset?

​ The Los Angeles Dodgers (56–39) arrive in San Francisco aiming to bounce back after a narrow 8–7 loss on Friday, while the Giants (52–43) are riding a wave of momentum and have taken the early lead in this three-game NL West series. In a season overshadowed by All‑Star anticipation, Saturday brings a pitched duel that could set the tone heading into the break. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Giants matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 12, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Public Betting: Bettors Leaning L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline.

Starting Pitchers & Matchup

The Dodgers will go with Shohei Ohtani, fresh off a stellar 1.50 ERA through six innings in his last outing, showing elite command and dominance. On the mound for the Giants is right-hander Landen Roupp (6–5, 3.39 ERA), a crafty veteran who has been effective in most recent starts. Statcast indicates Roupp’s strikeout rates hover around league average, while Ohtani combines power pitching with a low WHIP—this sets up a classic confrontation of superstar vs. solid consistency.

Offense & Key Matchups

The Dodgers’ lineup, featuring MVP frontrunner Ohtani and batting leader Will Smith (.328 avg, .549 SLG), is expected to challenge Roupp. Despite Friday’s loss, Los Angeles showcased resilience, with Teoscar Hernández and Hyeseong Kim contributing hits. On the Giants’ end, fiery Wednesday’s performance by Jung Hoo Lee (3-for-4, triple, 3 RBI) and a solo shot from Dominic Smith fuels their confidence. San Francisco’s offense will look to replicate that spark against Ohtani, though Los Angeles remains tight on home runs versus righties.

Trends & Betting Outlook

It’s an even moneyline split: Dodgers ~ –145, Giants +105, with total pegged at 8 runs. Notably, head-to-head totals have leaned Over–Unders sit at 7–2–1 over their last 10 meetings. The Giants enjoy strong home form (28–18), while the Dodgers have slumped (3–7 in their last 10 overall). San Francisco also carries positive betting ROI in recent games.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given the recent rivalry intensity and momentum, this game promises tightly-contested fireworks. Ohtani typically dominates early, but Roupp’s veteran presence could neutralize key Dodgers threats. Expect strong offensive bursts—perhaps two-run homers rather than long innings of offense. Bullpens stand to play a larger role if starters are pulled early, and the team that gets timely hits late will likely secure this one.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +125