Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Can Los Angeles take the series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) vs. Robbie Ray (SF)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 83-65 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 64-84 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 75-73 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 67-81 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Los Angeles Dodgers (-135) at 956 San Francisco Giants (+114); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 14, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: MLB.TV

Dodgers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez drove in and scored multiple runs in his team’s 13-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 5 with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .245 with 24 homers, 84 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .739 across 465 at-bats. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .288 with an OPS of .836 with runners in scoring position this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman reached base 3 times in his club’s 13-7 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 5-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Chapman is hitting .243 with 21 homers, 57 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .808 across 408 at-bats this year. The 2019 All-Star is batting .375 with an OPS of 1.089 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Matt Chapman worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games against San Francisco.

Los Angeles is 46-36 straight up after a win this season.

San Francisco is 34-38 straight up after a loss this season.

San Francisco is 19-22 straight up in division games this season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Dodgers are 30-14 straight up in division games and 59-44 straight up in National League games this year. Furthermore, L.A. is 76-56 straight up as a favorite and 69-55 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 79-59 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Los Angeles -135 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -135