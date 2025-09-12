Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Can L.A. win 5 in a row?

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to San Francisco to face the Giants at 10:15 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Justin Verlander (SF)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 82-64 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 63-83 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 74-72 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 66-80 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (-155) at 958 San Francisco Giants (+130); o/u 7.5

10:15 PM ET, Friday, September 12, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 9-0 win over the Rockies on Wednesday night. In that game, the 8-time All-Star went 4 for 5 with a double, a homer, 5 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Betts is hitting .260 with 18 homers, 74 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .737 across 531 at-bats. Mookie Betts is batting .356 with an OPS of 1.118 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Devers is hitting .260 with 31 homers, 102 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .864 across 547 at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star is batting .328 with an OPS of 1.116 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Rafael Devers worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against San Francisco.

Los Angeles is 29-13 straight up in division games this season.

San Francisco is 18-21 straight up in division games this season.

San Francisco is 33-38 straight up after a loss this season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles here for a few reasons. First, the Dodgers are 75-55 straight up as a favorite and 46-35 straight up after a win this year. Second, L.A. is 12-8 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 78-58 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 58-43 straight up in National League games and 15-12 straight up in starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s starts this season. The pick is Los Angeles -155 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -155