    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Dodgers vs. Giants

    The Dodgers vs. Giants series concludes on Wednesday night at 9:45 p.m. ET. Will the Dodgers complete their sweep of the Giants tonight? Or is there a better bet on the board when these rivals wrap up their series from Oracle Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at 912 San Francisco Giants (+116); o/u 7.5

    9:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Dodgers vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love Los Angeles

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ohtani finishes with a homer

    Shohei Ohtani finished 3-for-5 with a homer and a double against the Giants on Tuesday. In what seems to be tracking as the worst year for offense in decades, Ohtani is batting .361/.427/.680 with 12 homers. He’s 69 points of OPS ahead of Marcell Ozuna, who is second in the majors in the category. Ohtani’s homer tonight was a 446-foot blast that left his bat at 113.4 mph, and his 109.4-mph single was the second hardest-hit ball of the contest.

    Matos collects another two hits

    Luis Matos went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers on Tuesday. The hits left his bat at 109.1 and 105.9 mph. We’re probably not grabbing Matos in a 12-team league, but there’s definitely some potential here in deeper formats, now that it looks like he could be the Giants’ center fielder the rest of the way. He’s not going to be a big plus in steals or probably runs and RBI while hitting in the bottom half of a mediocre lineup, but he doesn’t lack for ability.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 6 games against San Francisco

    The total has gone UNDER in 19 of San Francisco’s last 27 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Dodgers’ last 7 games on the road

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 17-4 in their last 21 games overall, are 25-7 in their last 32 games against the Giants and are 13-2 in their last 15 games in San Francisco. On the other side, the Giants are 9-24 in their last 33 games when playing as the underdog.

    Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -136

