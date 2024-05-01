Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series continues at 9:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to oppose Jordan Montgomery in the pitching matchup, what’s the play for bettors when it comes to this NL West tilt?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-138) at 908 Arizona Diamondbacks (+118); o/u 9

9:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Buehler allows only one run in rehab start

Walker Buehler (elbow) allowed one run over five innings on Tuesday in a minor league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Buehler finished with five strikeouts, didn’t hand out a free pass, and threw 75 pitches (54 strikes). The hope for the Dodgers, and fantasy managers, is that the hard-throwing 29-year-old righty will be ready to make his season debut at some point next week, depending on how he comes out of this likely final rehab outing.

Walker homers twice in D-Backs’ win

Christian Walker homered twice including a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. In a game that was delayed due to a swarm of bees, Walker ended up creating the buzz. Sorry. The first baseman homered in the fourth inning off Landon Knack, but the big blow was a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th off Nabil Crismatt to give Arizona the victory. Walker has homered in two of his last three games, and he’s up to 7 on the season with an .890 OPS and 22 RBI.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 18-46 SU in their last 64 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Diamondbacks are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 15-5 in the Dodgers’ last 20 games when facing Arizona on the road, is 9-3 in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday and is 6-2 in their last eight road games when playing on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Diamondbacks’ last six games, is 5-2 in their last seven contests at Chase Field and is 4-1 in their last five games played in May.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks MLB Prediction: UNDER 9