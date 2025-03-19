​Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Prediction: Will over cash in Game 2 from Tokyo?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs are set to conclude the Tokyo Series on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The Dodgers vs. Cubs game is scheduled to begin at 6:10 a.m. ET (3:10 a.m. PT).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Starting Pitchers:

Los Angeles Dodgers: Roki Sasaki, a highly anticipated Japanese prospect, will make his Major League Baseball debut in his home country. Sasaki was signed by the Dodgers in January and brings a formidable track record from his career in Japan. ​

Chicago Cubs: Left-hander Justin Steele is set to start for the Cubs. Steele had an impressive 2024 season, posting a 3.07 ERA and establishing himself as a reliable arm in the rotation. ​

Game 1 Recap:

In the series opener, the Dodgers secured a 4-1 victory over the Cubs. Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) and Shota Imanaga (Cubs) made MLB history by being the first pair of Japanese starters to face off on Opening Day. Yamamoto delivered a strong performance, pitching five innings and allowing only one run, while the Dodgers’ bullpen maintained the lead with four perfect innings. ​

Dodgers vs. Cubs Players to Watch:

Los Angeles Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, the reigning National League MVP, contributed significantly in Game 1 with two hits and two runs scored. His performance continues to be a focal point for the Dodgers’ offense. ​

Chicago Cubs: Outfielder Seiya Suzuki returns to Japan for this series, adding a layer of personal significance to his performance. Additionally, newcomer Kyle Tucker, acquired in an offseason trade, aims to make an impact after a quiet spring training. ​

Betting Odds and Predictions:

As of the latest updates, the Dodgers are favored with odds of -155, while the Cubs are listed at +130. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs. Analysts suggest caution when considering Sasaki’s debut, given the uncertainties surrounding his transition to MLB. Some experts recommend taking the Cubs’ moneyline at +125, anticipating a potential bounce-back performance. ​

Broadcast Information:

The game will be televised nationally on FS1. For radio listeners, coverage will be available on AM 570. ​

This matchup not only concludes the international series but also offers fans an early glimpse into the season’s dynamics, with both teams looking to establish momentum.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction

I’m taking the over, which is 8 runs at Bovada.lv. Even though the under hit in Game 1 of this series, the over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The over has also cashed in seven out of the Dodgers’ last 10 games overall.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction: OVER 8