Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Bobby Miller set to oppose Kyle Hendricks in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Friday afternoon’s Dodgers vs. Cubs matchup? First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Los Angeles Dodgers (-184) at 902 Chicago Cubs (+154); o/u 7

2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ESPN+

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Laying Odds with L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohtani hits solo HR in win vs. Giants

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored on Wednesday in a 5-4 win over the Giants. Ohtani knocked a base hit in the third inning and came around to score on a double by Will Smith. He got on the board with his first home run as a Dodger in the seventh inning, a solo shot off Taylor Rogers. The 29-year-old star had been making plenty of hard contact through the first handful of games. It was only a matter of time before one got over the fences. Expect many more.

Suzuki collects three hits vs. COL

Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Cubs to a 9-8 victory over the Rockies. What a start to the season for Suzuki. The 29-year-old outfielder has been a hard-hit machine in the early going. He drove in two runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded single. He then led off the fifth inning with home run off Jalen Beeks, his second of the season. After knocking a base hit in the sixth, he drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI-fielder’s choice grounder in the eighth. Suzuki is 9-for-27 (.333) with a pair of home runs and eight RBI through six games.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Cubs are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Dodgers are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games at home

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over on the Dodgers’ team total. The Dodgers have scored at least five runs in all nine out of their outings to start the season. They’ll also face Hendricks today after the Cubs’ starter was lit up by the Rangers in his first start. Historically, Hendricks has pitched well at Wrigley Field. That said, he surrendered five earned runs on nine hits while issuing two walks in just 3 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 11-2 loss to the Rangers last week. I don’t care if that game was played in Arlington, Chicago or Dubai – Hendricks got lit up by a team that hits the ball hard. He’ll face an even better hitting team today.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS OVER 4.5 RUNS (+114)