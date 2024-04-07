Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Gavin Stone set to oppose Shota Imanaga in the pitching matchup, what’s the play in today’s Dodgers vs. Cubs series finale at 2:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Los Angeles Dodgers (-116) at 910 Chicago Cubs (-102); o/u 8.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: FS1

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Bettors Leaning Towards Dodgers

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Muncy collects two hits vs. Cubs

Max Muncy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Cubs. Muncy had the most productive day for the Dodgers in Saturday’s win over the Cubs. He led off the fourth inning with a double, then drove in a pair of runs with a base hit in the fifth. The 33-year-old slugger is 12-for-42 with one homer and seven RBI to open the season.

Hoerner has rough day on Saturday

Nico Hoerner went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Dodgers on Saturday. Hoerner was held hitless for the fifth time in eight games as he’s gotten off to a slow start at the plate. On the bright side, he’s walked just as many times as he’s struck out with a 6/6 ratio and is still making plenty of contact. It’s only a matter of time before the hits start falling for the 26-year-old second baseman.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Cubs are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Dodgers are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games at home

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Dodgers’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games versus the Cubs and is 9-3 in their last 12 games at Wrigley Field. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Cubs’ last seven games and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when laying negative odds.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5