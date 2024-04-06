Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to oppose Jordan Wicks, what’s the best bet when it comes to Saturday’s Dodgers vs. Cubs matchup? First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190) at 954 Chicago Cubs (+160); o/u 8

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohtani homered and doubled vs. Cubs

Shohei Ohtani homered and doubled in the Dodgers’ loss to the Cubs on Friday. Ohtani might have had a second homer if not for the wind turning it into a flyout. All three of those balls were hit at least 105 mph, and he also had a 99-mph lineout. His brief slump to begin the season is very much over.

Busch hits first home run in Cubs’ win

Michael Busch hit his first homer, walked and scored twice Friday in the Cubs; 9-7 win over the Dodgers. As important as the homer was the diving catch Busch made to end the game, preventing what would have been a game-tying two-run single for James Outman. Busch is at .316/.417/.474 through seven games. His fantasy upside will remain pretty limited unless he can convince the Cubs to play him against lefties as well as righties.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Dodgers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Cubs are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Dodgers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Dodgers’ last seven games, is 6-1 in their last seven games against the rest of the National League and is 11-2 in their last 13 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Cubs’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against the Dodgers and is 9-2 in their last 11 games when playing Los Angeles at Wrigley Field.

Dodgers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8