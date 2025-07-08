Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Milwaukee pull off another upset?

​The Dodgers will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their series in Milwaukee, trying to snap a four-game skid after Monday’s 9–1 setback. The Brewers, meanwhile, aim to capitalize on home-field momentum as they counter with rising rookie Jacob Misiorowski. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Brewers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 8, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -125 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +108 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

LAD: Clayton Kershaw (4–0, 3.43 ERA)

The veteran southpaw, fresh off reaching 3,000 career strikeouts, makes his 10th start since returning from the IL. He was dominant in June (4–0, 2.28 ERA) and has enjoyed strong showings versus Milwaukee—going 3–0 with a 1.53 ERA over his last three meetings covering 17⅔ innings.

MIL: Jacob Misiorowski (3–1, 3.20 ERA)

A triple-digit fastball fireballer, Misiorowski shone as June’s NL Rookie of the Month, though he surrendered five runs in his sole setback. Still, he’s flaunted a stingy .123 opponent average and 21 strikeouts over 19⅔ frames.

Key Trends & Storylines

Dodgers’ offseason form: Their offense has sputtered during this slide—scoring just 1.8 runs per game over the last four.

Brewers classic tale: At 28–17 at home and buoyed by Christian Yelich (19-game OBP streak, 18 HR), Milwaukee thrives at American Family Field.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This series showdown pits Kershaw’s guile and experience against Misiorowski’s raw power and strikeout stuff. Kershaw must find his rhythm—his last Four games were strong, yet he’s still facing a Milwaukee lineup that hits him well (crew slugs .477 vs. him). On the other side, Misiorowski’s recent rough patch could be a blip or a warning sign.

Vitally, the Dodgers need offensive support: Monday’s single run highlighted their recent struggles. For them to climb off the schneid, they’ll rely on one of their cornerstones—Freeman, Ohtani, or Mookie Betts—to ignite the offense. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich’s hot bat presents a consistent foil.

Defensively, L.A. must be sharp—Roberts emphasized the need to “catch the baseball” cleanly if Kershaw is to be given a chance. But ultimately, I see the Brewers pulling off the small upset.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +108