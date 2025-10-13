Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Milwaukee take Game 1 of the NLCS?

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:55 pm by Alex Becker

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:08 PM ET on Monday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Brewers betting prediction.

The best-of-7 series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Blake Snell (LAD) vs. Undecided (MIL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 75-93 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 93-74 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

945 Los Angeles Dodgers (-152) at 946 Milwaukee Brewers (+128); o/u 7.5

8:08 PM ET, Monday, October 13, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Dodgers vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts had the team’s only RBI in their 2-1 extra-innings win over the Phillies on Thursday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. In that game, the 8-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a single, a walk, and an RBI. During the regular season, Betts hit .258 with 20 homers, 82 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .732 across 589 at-bats. Mookie Betts is batting .385 with an OPS of 1.006 in 6 playoff games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Monday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras drove in one-third of his club’s runs in their 3-1 win over the Cubs on Saturday in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 566 regular-season at-bats, Contreras hit .260 with 17 homers, 76 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .754. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .300 with an OPS of .983 in 5 playoff games this season. That fact makes William Contreras worthy of DFS consideration on Monday.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 0-8 straight up in their last 8 games against Milwaukee.

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Milwaukee is 3-2 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Milwaukee is 15-8 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like the Brewers here. Milwaukee will be the underdog on Monday and likely for most of the games in this series. The Brewers have thrived in that spot this year, though. Milwaukee is 37-32 straight up as an underdog and 11-8 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Additionally, the Brewers have played quite well against the Dodgers this year and over the past few seasons. Milwaukee is 6-0 straight up against Los Angeles this season, and the Brewers are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against the Dodgers.

One final note will make the case for Milwaukee in this contest. The Brewers are 55-29 straight at home in 2025, which is the third-best home record in baseball this season. The Dodgers are close to .500 away from Dodger Stadium this year. Los Angeles is 41-40 straight up on the road this season and 33-31 straight up as road favorites this year.

Milwaukee beat Los Angeles in Game 1 of the 2018 NLCS at home 7 years ago. I think the Brew Crew does it again here. The pick is Milwaukee +128 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +128