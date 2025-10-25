Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Prediction: Can Toronto go up 2-0?

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 12:24 am by Alex Becker

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of the 2025 MLB World Series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Toronto leads the best-of-7 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 78-95 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 98-76 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

923 Los Angeles Dodgers (-131) at 924 Toronto Blue Jays (+110); o/u 7.5

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 25, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base twice in his team’s 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. In that game, the lone member of the 50-50 club went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. During the regular season, Ohtani hit .282 with 55 homers, 102 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of 1.014 across 611 at-bats. Shohei Ohtani has 6 homers, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.007 in 11 postseason games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk got on base 4 times in his club’s 11-4 win over the Dodgers on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 3 runs scored. Across 451 regular-season at-bats, Kirk hit .282 with 15 homers, 76 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .769. The 2-time All-Star is batting .292 with an OPS of .893 in 17 career postseason games. That fact makes Alejandro Kirk worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-4 straight up in their last 9 games against Toronto.

Los Angeles is 39-31 straight up after a loss this season.

Toronto is 18-20 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2007 season.

Toronto is 6-9 straight up in starting pitcher Kevin Gausman’s last 15 appearances.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles to bounce back here. The Dodgers likely came into this series looking to earn a split in their first 2 games in Toronto. I think they’re good enough to get that done on Saturday. A few numbers will back that up.

L.A. is 35-32 straight up as a road favorite and 92-62 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, the Dodgers are 43-41 straight up as the road team and 27-22 straight up in interleague games this season. And finally, Los Angeles is 83-58 straight up when playing on no rest and 96-64 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is the Dodgers -131 on the money line over the Blue Jays at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -131