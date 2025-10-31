Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6: Can L.A. force a Game 7?

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 11:47 pm by Alex Becker

TORONTO — The Los Angeles Dodgers face elimination on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series. Los Angeles is trying to force a Game 7 and Toronto is hungry to close it out. Our Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction weighs which team can score enough in pressure situations to come out on top.

Toronto leads the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Projected starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 79-98 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 101-77 ATS this season.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Dodgers –143 / Blue Jays +120

Dodgers –143 / Blue Jays +120 Spread: Dodgers –1.5 (+111) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-135)

Dodgers –1.5 (+111) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-135) Total: 7.5 (Over (–112) / Under (–110))

7.5 (Over (–112) / Under (–110)) Start Time: 8:00 PM ET, (5:00 PM PT), Friday, October 31, 2025

8:00 PM ET, (5:00 PM PT), Friday, October 31, 2025 Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: FOX

FOX Weather: 45 degree exterior temperature at first pitch, but the Rogers Centre roof will likely be closed.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Matchup Breakdown

Starting Pitching Matchup: The Dodgers will have the edge at starting pitcher on Friday. L.A. will be starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 1.57 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 2 CG in playoffs) while Toronto will be throwing Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP in playoffs) on Friday night.

The Dodgers will have the edge at starting pitcher on Friday. L.A. will be starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 1.57 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 2 CG in playoffs) while Toronto will be throwing Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.55 ERA, 0.93 WHIP in playoffs) on Friday night. Who’s Hot at the Plate: Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with 2 singles on Wednesday night. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and a run scored in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with 2 singles on Wednesday night. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and a run scored in Game 5 on Wednesday. Bullpen Report: There was an off day on Thursday, so everyone should be available out of the bullpen on Friday. Despite that, it’s worth noting that Dodgers closer Roki Sasaki has appeared in 9 games in these playoffs and Blue Jays middle reliever Louis Varland has appeared in 13 games in the 2025 postseason, including Games 2, 3, and 4 of this series.

There was an off day on Thursday, so everyone should be available out of the bullpen on Friday. Despite that, it’s worth noting that Dodgers closer Roki Sasaki has appeared in 9 games in these playoffs and Blue Jays middle reliever Louis Varland has appeared in 13 games in the 2025 postseason, including Games 2, 3, and 4 of this series. Injury/Status: Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was injured in Game 3 and sat out Games 4 and 5 with right side discomfort. He’s “checked every box physically so far” according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider and appears to be on track to play in Game 6 on Friday night. Springer has 4 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .884 in 13 postseason games this year.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Los Angeles is 16-11 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Los Angeles is 40-32 straight up after a loss this season.

Toronto is 10-12 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2020 season.

Toronto is 12-14 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

53% of the public bets are on the Toronto money line +120 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Toronto can clinch their first World Series title since 1993; Los Angeles must win to extend the series and force a decisive Game 7. Expect aggressive hooks from both managers in high-leverage spots.

Totals note: With elite starters but tired relievers behind them, 7.5 is a pivotal number. Early offense and/or quick hooks could flip the script and take this total over.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Dodgers ML (–143). Our Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction leans on Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s recent brilliance and L.A.’s lineup depth to secure an outright win and force a Game 7.

💰 Find The Best MLB Prices Before You Bet

MLB Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.