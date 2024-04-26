Dodgers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Gavin Stone set to oppose Chris Bassitt in the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. ET when these two teams begin a new series?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Los Angeles Dodgers (-124) at 968 Toronto Blue Jays (+106); o/u 9

7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Freeman has two hits in win vs. Nats

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 with an RBI double on Thursday, lifting the Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Nationals. Freeman has flown a bit under the radar with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani justifiably stealing the early-season spotlight. However, his latest multi-hit performance puts his batting average back above the .300 mark for the first time this season. The 34-year-old fantasy stalwart has shown zero signs of slowing down at this stage of his career and remains an elite four-category contributor also capable of chipping in the occasional stolen base.

Manoah to remain in minors

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Alek Manoah (shoulder) is likely to make another rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo. No matter how you slice it, Manoah hasn’t been good his last few times out for Triple-A Buffalo. He allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings on Wednesday in his latest rehab outing and doesn’t appear close to making an impact for the Blue Jays, or fantasy managers, once he’s deemed ready to make his season debut. He’s hardly a superior option to Yariel Rodriguez at this point, but it might make more sense from a roster construction standpoint to have him shift to a long relief role with Manoah back in the rotation.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Toronto are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against LA Dodgers.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Toronto’s last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games played on a Friday.

LA Dodgers are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American League.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 10-3 in their last 13 games against the Blue Jays and are 5-1 in their last six road games. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 1-4 in their last five games, are 3-8 in their last 11 games when playing the Dodgers at home and are 4-10 in their last 14 games when listed as an underdog.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -124