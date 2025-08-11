Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction: Will Dodgers cash on Run Line?

​The Los Angeles Dodgers (68–49) head into Angel Stadium to face their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Angels (56–61), with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Angels matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

9:38 p.m. ET, Monday, August 11, 2025

Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers vs. Angels Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -180 moneyline favorites to beat the Angels, who are +150 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Angels Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of the bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

On the mound for the Dodgers is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, boasting a stellar 10–7 record, 2.51 ERA, and an elite 1.04 WHIP over 122 innings pitched this season. His recent form has been especially sharp—he’s carried consecutive quality outings, allowing just one earned run across his last 12.2 innings, showing command and efficiency.

Opposing him is Jose Soriano for the Angels, holding a 7–9 record with a 4.01 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 24 starts, making this one of his tougher assignments yet. His recent outings have been mixed; a particularly rough performance came against Tampa Bay, where he surrendered seven earned runs in just four innings.

Team Trends & Betting Outlook

The Dodgers are firmly established as one of the most explosive offenses in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game—the highest mark in MLB—and ranking second in home runs with 173 so far. On the other side, the Angels lag behind with 4.4 runs per game, ranking 14th, and are much lower in both batting average (.232) and overall pitching effectiveness (team ERA 4.62).

Dodgers vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given Yamamoto’s dominance, Dodger offensive firepower, and the Angels’ underwhelming pitching and inconsistent offense, the Dodgers seem to have a clear edge in this matchup. Expect Yamamoto to settle into another high-quality start, while the Angels’ lineup may struggle to generate sustained runs off him. Though Soriano is a capable arm, the pressure of facing L.A.’s potent offense may prove too much.

Final Prediction: Dodgers win, 6–2

Yamamoto delivers another stellar outing, backed by a potent Dodgers offense that capitalizes early and often. Expect Los Angeles to coast to a comfortable crosstown victory in this interleague tilt.

Dodgers vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: L.A. DODGERS -1.5 (-116)