Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Diamondbacks vs. Reds matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET result in a cashed under ticket for bettors? Jordan Montgomery will face Graham Ashcraft in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Arizona Diamondbacks (-124) at 958 Cincinnati Reds (+106); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Diamondbacks vs. Reds: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Carroll hits three-run home run in win

Corbin Carroll went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBI in a win over the Reds on Tuesday. This was a much-needed big game for Carroll, who is still slashing just .211/.300/.278 on the season with two home runs and 12 RBI. The home run was well-struck at 104.3 mph off the bat and traveling 390 feet. While that’s great, it was the only ball on the day that Carroll hit over 87 mph. It doesn’t make sense to trade Carroll away while his value is so low, but we’ll need to see more consistent quality contact before we can be sure he’s fully healthy or ready for a hot stretch. However, it is nice to see him back to hitting leadoff, which would be important for his fantasy value.

Stephenson hits solo home run in loss

Tyler Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Stephenson took Paul Sewald deep 399 feet at 101.2 mph off the bat for his fourth home run of the season. He also had a 101.6 mph flyout and a 96.4 mph flyout on the day. Despite slashing just .213/.318/.413 on the season, Stephenson is posting an 18.5 percent barrel rate and a career-high 13 percent walk rate. He’s being far more patient at the plate and is swinging and missing less than he ever has. It’s possible he’s being too patient, but the quality of contact has been strong and he could be due for a hot streak very soon.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games

Diamondbacks are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Cincinnati

Reds are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home

Diamondbacks are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Diamondbacks’ last 11 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven road games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Reds’ last seven games against the Diamondbacks, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing Arizona at Great American Ballpark.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9