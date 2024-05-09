Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Arizona will go for a sweep of Cincinnati when the Diamondbacks vs. Reds series wraps up at 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With Slade Cecconi set to oppose Hunter Greene in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at Great American Ballpark?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Arizona Diamondbacks (+106) at 902 Cincinnati Reds (-124); o/u 9

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Diamondbacks vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suarez hits homer in win over Reds

Eugenio Suárez went 2-for-3 with a homer and a stolen base on Wednesday night, leading the Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Reds in Cincinnati. The 32-year-old slugger was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning, then stole his first base of the season, but the Diamondbacks couldn’t cash him in. He then added a valuable insurance run with a two-out, 390-foot (104.4) solo shot off of Lucas Sims that extended the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-2 — and proved to be the difference in the ballgame. With his two-hit attack, Suárez is now hitting .226/.295/.346 with three long balls and 20 RBI on the season.

De La Cruz strikes out twice in loss to D-Backs

Elly De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday’s loss to the Diamondbacks — and still managed to steal a pair of bases. The 22-year-old phenom reached base on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning, then proceeded to steal second and third base before being stranded there. He has been an invaluable asset in fantasy leagues so far this season, slashing .254/.356/.516 with eight homers, 19 RBI and a league-leading 21 stolen bases (in 24 attempts).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Arizona’s last 8 games against Cincinnati

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Arizona’s last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games at home

Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 5-1 in their last six games against the Reds, are 15-6 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the National League Central and are 7-3 in their last 10 games played in the month of May. On the other side, the Reds are just 2-10 in their last 12 games, which includes a seven-game losing streak. They’re also 0-6 in their last six home games and are 3-9 in their last 12 games against a foe from the NL West.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS +106