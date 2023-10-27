Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 World Series Prediction

Zac Gallen is set to oppose Nathan Eovaldi in Friday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 World Series matchup. With the Rangers listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight for Game 1 of the Fall Classic?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks (+135) v. Texas Rangers (-167) ; o/u 8.5

8:03 PM ET, October 27th, 2023

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 60% of moneyline wagers have been put on the Rangers.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Alex Thomas leads the team with four postseason home runs. Thomas had nine home runs in the regular season. Six playoff RBIs and he has had at least one RBI in each series. Run production from Thomas has been as critical as it has been surprising to Arizona’s victories. Monitor his bat to see if the hot streak continues early in the series.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Adolis Garcia erupted to finish the ALCS. The last two games alone he had nine RBIs and three home runs. For the postseason he has managed twenty total RBIs. Tied for second all time for a single postseason.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 0-2 all time in World Series

Diamondbacks are 1-0 all time in the World Series

Arizona won season series 3-1

The totals have gone over in 47 of Rangers’ 81 last games at home

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 Betting Prediction

Each team has been catapulted to the World Series through attacking bursts of offense. Anticipate the short break to focus each team back towards defense and pitching. The immediate urgency to establish a solid rotation and bullpen will force a conservative approach. Until someone breaks the seal expect low runs. Bet the under.

Diamondbacks v. Rangers Game 1 Prediction: Under 8.5