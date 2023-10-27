    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    MLB Articles

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 World Series Prediction

    Brad BurnsBy Updated:No Comments
    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1

    Zac Gallen is set to oppose Nathan Eovaldi in Friday night’s Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 World Series matchup. With the Rangers listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight for Game 1 of the Fall Classic?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Arizona Diamondbacks (+135) v. Texas Rangers (-167) ; o/u 8.5

    8:03 PM ET, October 27th, 2023

    Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX 

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows about 60% of moneyline wagers have been put on the Rangers. 

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

    Alex Thomas leads the team with four postseason home runs. Thomas had nine home runs in the regular season. Six playoff RBIs and he has had at least one RBI in each series. Run production from Thomas has been as critical as it has been surprising to Arizona’s victories. Monitor his bat to see if the hot streak continues early in the series. 

    Texas Rangers DFS Spin

    Adolis Garcia erupted to finish the ALCS. The last two games alone he had nine RBIs and three home runs. For the postseason he has managed twenty total RBIs. Tied for second all time for a single postseason. 

    Rangers are 0-2 all time in World Series

    Diamondbacks are 1-0 all time in the World Series 

    Arizona won season series 3-1 

    The totals have gone over in 47 of Rangers’ 81 last games at home

    Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Each team has been catapulted to the World Series through attacking bursts of offense. Anticipate the short break to focus each team back towards defense and pitching. The immediate urgency to establish a solid rotation and bullpen will force a conservative approach.  Until someone breaks the seal expect low runs. Bet the under. 

    Diamondbacks v. Rangers Game 1 Prediction: Under 8.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com